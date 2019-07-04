I-15 reopens in Arizona near Nevada border after brush fire closure

It was unclear how the fire, which shut a section of Interstate 15 about 30 miles northeast of Mesquite, was started.

This undated image from video shows vehicles on Interstate 15 traveling through the Virgin River Gorge. (Courtesy, Arizona Department of Transportation)

A brush fire that closed a section of Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon northeast of Mesquite was quickly controlled, allowing traffic to resume on the major artery, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A section of I-15 was closed in both directions just south of the Utah-Arizona border, according to a tweet from the department posted about 2:30 p.m. The section is about 30 miles northeast of Mesquite, and about 110 miles from Las Vegas.

The highway reopened around 3:30 p.m., the department said.

The highway was closed to allow a helicopter to drop water on a brush fire near the highway, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

I-15 near milepost 26: Traffic is stopped in both directions for a helicopter to drop water on a brush fire. This is just southwest of Black Rock Road. No estimated time to reopen. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/biaO0wGjzT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 4, 2019

