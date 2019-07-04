I-15 reopens in Arizona near Nevada border after brush fire closure
It was unclear how the fire, which shut a section of Interstate 15 about 30 miles northeast of Mesquite, was started.
A brush fire that closed a section of Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon northeast of Mesquite was quickly controlled, allowing traffic to resume on the major artery, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A section of I-15 was closed in both directions just south of the Utah-Arizona border, according to a tweet from the department posted about 2:30 p.m. The section is about 30 miles northeast of Mesquite, and about 110 miles from Las Vegas.
The highway reopened around 3:30 p.m., the department said.
The highway was closed to allow a helicopter to drop water on a brush fire near the highway, the department said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
I-15 near milepost 26: Traffic is stopped in both directions for a helicopter to drop water on a brush fire. This is just southwest of Black Rock Road. No estimated time to reopen. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/biaO0wGjzT
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 4, 2019
