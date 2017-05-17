Inmate, 74, dies at Carson City prison medical facility

May 17, 2017 - 9:50 am

Billy Oldham (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate died May 10 in Carson City, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported Wednesday.

Billy Oldham, 74, died at the medical facility inside the Northern Nevada Correctional Center about 10:40 a.m., the department said.

Since 1999, Oldham had been serving a sentence of 88 months to life for a child pornography conviction.

No cause of death was given. An autopsy will be scheduled, the department said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.