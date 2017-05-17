ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Inmate, 74, dies at Carson City prison medical facility

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2017 - 9:50 am
 

An inmate died May 10 in Carson City, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported Wednesday.

Billy Oldham, 74, died at the medical facility inside the Northern Nevada Correctional Center about 10:40 a.m., the department said.

Since 1999, Oldham had been serving a sentence of 88 months to life for a child pornography conviction.

No cause of death was given. An autopsy will be scheduled, the department said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
