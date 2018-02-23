Inmate convicted of sex assault on children dies in prison

An inmate serving 14 consecutive sentences for sex assault and child abuse died Friday morning at a Nevada Department of Corrections medical facility.

Gregory Dicus (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Gregory Dicus, 66, died at a medical facility inside Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to NDOC spokeswoman Brooke Santina.

Dicus was committed in 1998 and was serving time for sexual assault with a victim under 16, lewdness with a minor and child abuse with substantial bodily harm, Santina said.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will determine Santina’s cause and manner of death.

NDOC staff were unable to locate Dicus’ next of kin. Anyone with information on Dicus or his family can contact the department at 775-887-3309.

