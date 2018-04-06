Inmate serving time for assault in Northern Nevada dies

A Nevada Department of Corrections inmate serving time for assault died this week in Carson City.

Ronald Bonds. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Ronald Bonds, 72, was transferred from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center to a hospital in Carson City before his death on Tuesday, according to NDOC spokeswoman Brooke Santina. Bonds was imprisoned in October 2017 and was serving a one- to three-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Carson City coroner will determine his cause and manner of death.

