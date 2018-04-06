Local Nevada

Inmate serving time for assault in Northern Nevada dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2018 - 8:01 am
 

A Nevada Department of Corrections inmate serving time for assault died this week in Carson City.

Ronald Bonds, 72, was transferred from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center to a hospital in Carson City before his death on Tuesday, according to NDOC spokeswoman Brooke Santina. Bonds was imprisoned in October 2017 and was serving a one- to three-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Carson City coroner will determine his cause and manner of death.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

