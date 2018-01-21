Inmate walks away from a Nevada conservation camp, is at large

A male inmate walked away from a conservation camp north of Las Vegas on Saturday and is at large, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

Jeffrey Pimental (Nevada Department of Corrections)

In a statement Sunday, the department said Jeffrey Pimental, 46, was reported missing at 6 p.m. Saturday from Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp, 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

The department said Pimental, who arrived at the Corrections Department from Clark County on April 6, was serving 29 to 60 months for battery with a deadly weapon. The department said it believed Pimental was picked up by a driver in a nearby vehicle.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He is heavily tattooed over his body and face.

A retake warrant has been issued. The department said people with information on Pimental’s whereabouts should call 911 or their local police.

