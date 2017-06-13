Land transfer will create new Nevada state park

The Walker River State Recreation Area will add more than 12,000 acres to Nevada’s state parks with land donated from the Walker Basin Restoration Program. The planned recreation area is in western Nevada and south of Reno and Carson City and will open up access to 28 miles of river corridor on the East Walker River. (Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources)

The Walker River State Recreation Area will add more than 12,000 acres to Nevada's state parks with land donated from the Walker Basin Restoration Program. The planned recreation area is in western Nevada and south of Reno and Carson City and will open up access to 28 miles of river corridor on the East Walker River. (Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources)

The sky reflects in the surface of Walker Lake in this panorama by Kimberly Reinhart. (National Parks Conservation Association)

Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday, June 5, 2017, in the Old Assembly Chambers at the state Capitol in Carson City, Nev. (Scott Sonner/AP)

CARSON CITY — State officials notified Gov. Brian Sandoval and the Board of Examiners on Tuesday that lawmakers will soon be asked to approve a conveyance agreement to accept 12,000 acres of land along the East Fork of the Walker River.

The property, in private hands since Nevada before statehood, includes 28 miles of river access and will soon become one of the state’s newest state parks.

The transfer comes at no charge to the state. The land is valued at more than $8 million.

“Nobody has been able to have access to that land in 152 years,” Sandoval said. “This is going to be an incredible destination.”

The lands are the Pitchfork Ranch, Rafter 7 ranch, Flying M Ranch, Nine Mile Ranch and Wabuska Gauge. The lands were acquired through the efforts of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to secure water rights to protect and preserve Walker Lake, which lies downstream.

The ranches will now become the Walker River State Recreation Area.

Sandoval signed a bill into law on Monday providing funding for the new recreation area totaling $8 million in on-going and one-time funds to open and operate the park.

“This is a generational opportunity,” he said Tuesday.

The property includes prime fishing habitat and historical structures, including a stagecoach stop that predates Nevada statehood, Sandoval said.

The Flying M Ranch was formerly owned by Barron Hilton.

It also includes the Nine Mile Ranch house, the oldest intact building in Mineral County, damaged in an earthquake in late 2016, according to a report from the Mineral County Independent-News.

Mark Twain referenced the ranch in his book, “Roughing It.”

