Las Vegas lawyer to lead ACLU of Nevada as new executive director

Athar Haseebullah, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan, is the first person of color to lead the nonprofit since it was founded in 1966.

In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, Chairperson Athar Haseebullah listens to a prayer service at the Masjid Ibrahim mosque in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

For the first time in history, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is a person of color.

Las Vegas attorney Athar Haseebullah took the helm Tuesday, seven months after then-executive director Tod Story departed, according to a Monday announcement.

A practicing Muslim whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan, Haseebullah is the first person of color to lead the nonprofit since it was founded in 1966.

“The ACLU has long been America’s beacon of hope for all who have been impacted by injustice, and I look forward to leading Nevada’s ACLU, which remains committed to providing a voice for those who have been ignored, overlooked, and underserved,” Haseebullah said in a prepared statement. “Working in tandem with the community we serve, we look forward to impacting Nevada in positive ways and protecting our civil liberties.”

It’s an honor to be named the Executive Director of ACLU of Nevada (@ACLUNV). After getting started in 1966, I will be the first person of color to lead the organization, and I recognize the responsibility that it comes with.https://t.co/O8rTOmmzKx — Athar Haseebullah, Esq. (@atharesq) January 19, 2021

Haseebullah said in a tweet that he’s been passionate about fighting for underrepresented communities since his time as an undergraduate and law student at Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington, D.C.

He currently serves as secretary of the Urban Chamber of Commerce; president of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity alumni chapter; a board member for the Interfaith Council of Southern Nevada; and chairperson for the Masjid Ibrahim mosque, according to the Monday announcement.

Haseebullah previously worked as general counsel and director of strategic initiatives for local nonprofit Opportunity 180, which works to improve education quality in Nevada. He also worked as the senior government affairs and legal administrator for the Regional Transportation Commission and spent several years working as a litigator for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the city of New York, according to the announcement.

Story announced in June that he planned to retire and “pursue other opportunities” after serving for 7½ years as executive director.

Numerous public figures took to Twitter to congratulate Haseebullah late Monday, including state Assemblywoman Brittney Miller, Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Rep. Steven Horsford.

