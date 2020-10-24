Las Vegas man dies in Lincoln County crash

A Las Vegas man was killed on U.S. Highway 93 near Alamo Saturday afternoon in a crash that sent debris flying across the road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a semitractor-trailer and Chevy pickup truck occurred just after 1 p.m. on Highway 93 at mile marker 12 in Lincoln County.

#breaking ⚠️ Fatal Crash US93 and mile marker 12 in Lincoln County. Semi vs Pick-Up. One confirmed deceased. US93 is closed in both directions. Expect major delays if traveling on US93, use alternate routes and avoid the area. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 24, 2020

Investigators believe the pickup truck drove across the center line and crashed head-on into the semi.

The pickup truck driver, a 44-year-old Las Vegas man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to University Medical Center but suffered only minor injuries. The 28,000 pounds of dates in the semi were all lost.

Alamo is about 120 miles north of Las Vegas.

