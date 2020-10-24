69°F
Local Nevada

Las Vegas man dies in Lincoln County crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2020 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2020 - 7:56 pm

A Las Vegas man was killed on U.S. Highway 93 near Alamo Saturday afternoon in a crash that sent debris flying across the road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a semitractor-trailer and Chevy pickup truck occurred just after 1 p.m. on Highway 93 at mile marker 12 in Lincoln County.

Investigators believe the pickup truck drove across the center line and crashed head-on into the semi.

The pickup truck driver, a 44-year-old Las Vegas man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to University Medical Center but suffered only minor injuries. The 28,000 pounds of dates in the semi were all lost.

Alamo is about 120 miles north of Las Vegas.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

