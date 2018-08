A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found in California and is safe.

Robyn Birchler, 60, was last seen Wednesday in Logandale. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found in California, and is safe.

Las Vegas police said in a release Thursday morning that Robyn Birchler had been located.

Wednesday night, police had asked for the public’s assistance in helping to find the 60-year-old woman.

Robyn had last been seen seen Wednesday in Logandale.

