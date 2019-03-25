Las Vegas Valley DMV offices offering appointments again

People walk through the line at the DMV office at 2701 E. Sahara Ave., in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Customers line up outside the Department of Motor Vehicle office on Sahara Avenue Monday, the day a new appointment system was rolled out.

After almost four months of waiting, Las Vegas Valley motorists can finally again set an appointment ahead of their visits to area Department of Motor Vehicle offices — though there was a snag Monday morning.

The DMV’s new queuing system was delayed during it’s rollout Monday at the four Las Vegas Valley offices after the new system experienced technical difficulties, said Kevin Malone, DMV spokesman.

Customers with confirmed appointments are being placed in an expedited line, while those without appointments are being called to windows manually, Malone said.

“The portion of the system allowing the public to make appointments is online and functioning,” he said. “Customers are encouraged to continue making appointments, and the department is functioning just as if the system were up-and-running completely.”

The DMV is working with the developer, Swedish company Qmatic, to resolve the issue.

Las Vegas has been without the appointment service since Jan. 1, as the DMV moved toward implementation of the new system.

The Reno and Carson City DMV offices saw the system rolled out beginning in February, with no issues during those instances.

The benchmark waiting time for walk-in customers is under 1 hour. With an appointment, the wait is under 10 minutes, according to Tonya Laney, a field services administrator with the DMV.

Customers can set an appointment on the Dash Pass section of the DMV website, by choosing their preferred date and time. Motorists are urged to arrive 10-15 minutes ahead of their scheduled appointment time and are also suggested to have the required documents and any forms filled out ahead of any transaction, according to the department’s website.

As the new system is now up and running, the DMV wants to become an appointment-based agency through the new system, Malone said.

To enable that to occur, the number of available appointments is set to double with the new system.

Over 1.2 million appointments will be available annually statewide under the new system, up from 663,000 with the old system.

Cumulatively, the four Las Vegas area offices will offer 16,550 appointments weekly, up from 12,000 under the old system.

The new system offers improved capabilities and options over the previous system. Eight services will be available for appointment setting, including the newly added driver’s license written tests, reinstating a suspended driver’s license or registration.

The DMV plans to improve the new system in the near future, as Laney said the department is planning to add the ability to book multiple services under the same appointment.

