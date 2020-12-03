Las Vegas woman dies in head-on crash near Tonopah

A married couple were killed when their car collided head-on with a commercial truck on U.S. 6 near Tonopah, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday.

TONOPAH — A married couple were killed when their car collided head-on with a commercial truck on U.S. 6 near Tonopah, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Those killed Tuesday night were identified by the Highway Patrol as Amanda A. Ainslie, 25, of Las Vegas and Jared T. Ainslie of Buckeye, 29, Arizona.

According to the Highway Patrol the eastbound car went off the the right side of the highway and onto the dirt shoulder before the driver over-corrected to the left and the car crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck.

The 57-year-old truck driver, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Highway Patrol said.