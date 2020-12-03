52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Las Vegas woman dies in head-on crash near Tonopah

The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 - 3:59 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TONOPAH — A married couple were killed when their car collided head-on with a commercial truck on U.S. 6 near Tonopah, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Those killed Tuesday night were identified by the Highway Patrol as Amanda A. Ainslie, 25, of Las Vegas and Jared T. Ainslie of Buckeye, 29, Arizona.

According to the Highway Patrol the eastbound car went off the the right side of the highway and onto the dirt shoulder before the driver over-corrected to the left and the car crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck.

The 57-year-old truck driver, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Highway Patrol said.

MOST READ
1
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
2
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
3
Plaza to redevelop Greyhound bus station space in downtown Las Vegas
Plaza to redevelop Greyhound bus station space in downtown Las Vegas
4
MGM Resorts gains $700M from another deal with landlord
MGM Resorts gains $700M from another deal with landlord
5
Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, died without will
Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, died without will
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Nye County commissioner, facing charges, proclaims innocence
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo hosted a press conference on Sunday to address the recent events involving his arrest over allegations of misconduct of a public officer, telling media members assembled for the briefing, “I am innocent yesterday, I am innocent today, I am innocent tomorrow.”