Laughlin speeder tries to avoid police the hard way

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2019 - 1:24 pm
 

A speeding driver in Laughlin crashed his vehicle and tried to escape police the hard way — by jumping into the Colorado River.

The incident occurred about 2:40 a.m. Friday at state Route 163 and South Casino Center Drive.

“He jumped in the river in an attempt to get away,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said in a text. “However, the water was cold and the current was fast so he had to swim back to officers.”

After his morning swim, he was taken to a hospital but he didn’t have any injuries.

Police said the man attempted to take a curve too fast and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Nogle said he was unaware if the man was impaired.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

