80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Nevada

Man found along State Route 163 killed in an accident, coroner says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2022 - 4:22 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday ruled that the death of a man whose body was found along State Route 163 in March was accidental.

Tyrone Moore, 30, was found by Nevada Highway Patrol around 6 a.m. on March 9 in a desert area along the westbound lane of the highway, about four miles west of Laughlin, with luggage and clothing spread across the road.

Moore died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

In March, troopers said they believed the victim was struck by a vehicle which then drove off.

Highway Patrol officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
2
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
3
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
4
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
5
Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect
Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A white band of newly exposed rock is shown along the canyon walls at Lake Powell at Antelope P ...
US to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

U.S. officials announced plans Tuesday to keep hundreds of billions of gallons of water stored in a reservoir on the Utah-Arizona line to prevent it from shrinking more.