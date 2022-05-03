Man found along State Route 163 killed in an accident, coroner says

Tyrone Moore, 30, was found dead along the highway in what NHP believed to be a hit-and-run.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday ruled that the death of a man whose body was found along State Route 163 in March was accidental.

Tyrone Moore, 30, was found by Nevada Highway Patrol around 6 a.m. on March 9 in a desert area along the westbound lane of the highway, about four miles west of Laughlin, with luggage and clothing spread across the road.

Moore died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

In March, troopers said they believed the victim was struck by a vehicle which then drove off.

Highway Patrol officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

