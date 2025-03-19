Man killed in Pahrump crash involving pickup trucks

A man died in Pahrump after a crash involving two pickup trucks.

A man died in Pahrump on Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving two pickup trucks.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pahrump Valley Highway and Rainbow Avenue around 4:17 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted to side streets in the area. Police encourage drivers to avoid the intersection and use alternative routes.

The intersection will be closed for an “undermined” time for investigation, police said.