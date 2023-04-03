75°F
Local Nevada

Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2023 - 7:11 pm
 
Updated April 2, 2023 - 7:11 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after being shot by another man during a dispute at an east Las Vegas apartment complex early Sunday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The officers found a man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim and suspect were having a dispute when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, police said. The suspect then fled the scene. Information on the suspect has not been released.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

