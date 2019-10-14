Man’s death at Lake Mojave ruled an accidental drowning

A man found dead in August near a cliff-jumping area at Lake Mojave died from accidental drowning, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

First responders found Ronin Brooks Rom, 25, dead in August at the base of a cliff near Morning Star Cove, just south of popular cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The coroner’s office said Monday that Rom died from drowning and his death was ruled an accident.

Rom was part of the first graduating class of Southwest Career and Technical Academy, a magnet high school in Las Vegas, and played varsity volleyball for Sierra Vista High School under his childhood name of Billy.

