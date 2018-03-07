Meal kit company One Potato to begin service in Nevada

Meal kit company One Potato will begin offering its product in Nevada beginning Wednesday.

(Thinkstock)

Meal kit company One Potato will begin offering its product in Nevada beginning Wednesday.

Catherine McCord, CEO and co-founder of One Potato said the company was founded in 2016 to help families simplify dinnertime meals.

The demographics of Las Vegas and Nevada are ripe for the company, McCord said.

“We’re seeing that a lot of younger families are moving to Las Vegas,” she said.

According to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, 23.6 percent of Southern Nevada residents in 2017 were under 18 years old, and 36.9 percent of the transplants who moved to Las Vegas in 2017 had one child (a person under 18 years old) in their household.

McCord said that the company will serve “most cities” in the state — everywhere where overnight shipping is feasible, she said.

Each meal takes 15 to 30 minutes to prepare. Customers can choose from several weekly meal subscriptions that range in price from $77.70, which includes two servings per night, up to $131.70, which includes six servings per night.

The Los Angeles-based company also offers meal kits in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.