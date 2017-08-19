Millionaire hopefuls starting to line up to buy tickets for $535M Powerball jackpot

The line outside the Primm Valley Lotto Store had just started beefing up around 5 p.m. Friday. An estimated $535 million jackpot was at stake — and Joachim Keil smiled from his place in line, happy that the line was moving quickly and he was nearing the front.

PRIMM — The line outside the Primm Valley Lotto Store had just started beefing up around 5 p.m. Friday. An estimated $535 million jackpot was at stake — and Joachim Keil smiled from his place in line, happy that the line was moving quickly and he was nearing the front.

“The future millionaires,” he said, pointing to the others in line. The 47-year-old moved to Las Vegas from San Jose, California, two weeks ago. And now he was crossing back over the Nevada state line to buy lottery tickets at the store just over the border.

As he waited to buy $100 worth of the $2 drawings, Keil said he and his aunt have decided to split the jackpot if they win.

“All my dreams would come true,” he said. First, he would buy a yacht. Then, he would buy some apartment buildings. That way it would generate more income.

“Money flows like water,” Keil said. “A million dollars can go by fast.”

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is about $338.8 million in cash value. As the line trickled into the store from outside, many patrons talked about what they would do Saturday night, when the clock strikes 8 p.m. and the winning numbers are announced.

The lines at the lottery store are expected to triple during the day, with the store opening at 8 a.m. and sales stopping at 7 p.m. The last big jackpot won at the Primm store awarded a California man $191 million from a Mega Millions ticket that matched the numbers in a Jan. 27 drawing. Those in line Friday were eager to beat the 1-in-292.2 million odds of matching all five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

“I would get the hell away from my kids,” Stokely Leggett joked. The 46-year-old Las Vegan and his wife, Ola, also 46, have eight children and 15 grandchildren. If they win, the money will go to their family, their bills, vacation — and to take care of his mom, he said.

The couple held a green and black umbrella to shield them from the sun as they waited in line to buy $20 worth of tickets.

“We also want to go to the Holy Land,” Ola Leggett said. Their first vacation would be to Israel.

By 5:30, the line had snaked out the door and down the side of the building. More people were using umbrellas to hide themselves from UV rays.

Cara Colucci sauntered into the store holding Bella, her 9-year-old white toy poodle. Almost every weekend, Colucci and her husband, Jeff, drive from Las Vegas to try their luck. So far, they’ve only won $2 and $4 in lottery cards.

“It’s unbelievable, it would really help a lot of people,” she said of the jackpot. If the couple won, they would help those in need, help their family pay bills and buy a new house. They also would replace the 2005 Toyota Camry.

“Every one of them would be a God’s blessing,”she said.

Her husband, who works as a casino landscape manager, walked up to her.

“I have the winners,” Jeff Colucci said, holding up $100 in tickets.

“Oh, I hope so,” she replied.

How to play Gamblers can buy a $2 per play Powerball ticket at a lottery ticket retailer. Players pick five numbers and one Powerball number, or allow a computer to randomly generate numbers, a system called Quick Pick. If they’re feeling extra lucky, players can use the same number sequence for multiple consecutive draws, up to 10. Winning numbers are drawn every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. While the odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million, the odds of matching just five numbers are 1 in 11.7 million. Wednesday’s Powerball — Numbers: 9, 15, 43, 60, 64, PB 4 — Jackpot: $430 million — Winners: None — Estimated Saturday Jackpot: $510 million

