Missing woman, 41, last seen east of Las Vegas Valley

Anique Beauregard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a 41-year-old woman last seen Sept. 1 east of the Las Vegas Valley.

Anique Beauregard was last seen wearing a black bathing suit with pink accents and flip-flops near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road, near Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Police said she was riding in a black pickup truck towing two “wave runners.”

Beauregard is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. She is endangered and in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907.

