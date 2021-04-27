More than 100K Nevadans late getting 2nd vaccine dose

State health officials are tracking people more than four days behind in getting Pfizer or Moderna doses.

More than 143,000 Nevadans are behind on getting their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials report.

Close to 13 percent of the 1.1 million state residents who had intiated the vaccination process as of Monday were more than four days past due for their second dose, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Shannon Litz wrote in an email.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two doses given weeks apart to be fully effective. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends receiving Pfizer doses 21 days apart and Moderna doses 28 days apart. Both vaccines’ second doses should be administered before 42 days pass.

Nationwide, CDC data shows more than 5 million people have missed their second shots, the New York Times reported Monday. That number accounts for almost 8 percent of people who received a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

