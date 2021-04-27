64°F
More than 100K Nevadans late getting 2nd vaccine dose

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 12:44 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2021 - 12:56 pm
In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Pat McKeever, 53, who is a pilot with Southwest Airlines, scans the QR Code for his second appointment after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Nevada National Guard Spc. Keith Davis at Cashman Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, people line up for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine outside the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
In this April 10, 2021, file photo, Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Lynn Mendez, 58, of Las Vegas at the Clark County Fire Station #61 in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

More than 143,000 Nevadans are behind on getting their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials report.

Close to 13 percent of the 1.1 million state residents who had intiated the vaccination process as of Monday were more than four days past due for their second dose, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Shannon Litz wrote in an email.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two doses given weeks apart to be fully effective. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends receiving Pfizer doses 21 days apart and Moderna doses 28 days apart. Both vaccines’ second doses should be administered before 42 days pass.

Nationwide, CDC data shows more than 5 million people have missed their second shots, the New York Times reported Monday. That number accounts for almost 8 percent of people who received a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you’ve decided to skip a second dose, we would like to talk to you.Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

