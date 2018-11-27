Mormon missionary from Nevada serving in South Africa dies

A Mormon missionary from Nevada serving in South Africa has died after he collapsed while exercising.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Mormon missionary from Nevada serving in South Africa has died after he collapsed while exercising.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a news release Tuesday that 19-year-old Zane Lamping died Monday at hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. He collapsed while exercising at a missionary training center in that city.

The cause of death is unknown.

Lamping was from Moapa, Nevada, a city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas. He had just started his two-year mission.

Missions are considered rites of passage for many Mormons. Men serve two years, while women go for 18 months.