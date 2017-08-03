Motorcyclist dies in I-15 crash near Moapa

A man died in a motorcycle crash during a rainstorm Wednesday night near Valley of Fire State Park and Moapa on Interstate 15, authorities said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol received a call just before 7 p.m. about a crash near mile marker 81 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, he said. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Heavy rain contributed to the crash, he said. Traffic is being rerouted to the off-ramp just before the wreck.

The incident is being investigated, Buratczuk said.

