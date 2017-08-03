ad-fullscreen
Motorcyclist dies in I-15 crash near Moapa

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2017 - 10:00 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2017 - 10:03 pm

A man died in a motorcycle crash during a rainstorm Wednesday night near Valley of Fire State Park and Moapa on Interstate 15, authorities said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol received a call just before 7 p.m. about a crash near mile marker 81 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, he said. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Heavy rain contributed to the crash, he said. Traffic is being rerouted to the off-ramp just before the wreck.

The incident is being investigated, Buratczuk said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

