Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Jean

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a crash north of Jean, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol. (David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times)

The crash happened at about 11:55 a.m., when a group of motorcyclists heading south on Las Vegas Boulevard approached a curve in the road near mile marker 13. One of the riders, who appeared to be traveling too fast for the road conditions, was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered serious injuries, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

At 12:20 p.m., the man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Smaka said, but was expected to survive.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash. No other injuries were reported, Smaka said.

