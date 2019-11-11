Motorcyclist killed in collision on state Route 163 near Laughlin

The motorcyclist crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on, NHP said.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision on state Route 163 near Laughlin on Sunday evening, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Trooper Travis Smaka said details were preliminary, as the NHP fatal team was en route as of 6 p.m., but impairment is not thought to have been an issue. He said the motorcyclist crossed into oncoming traffic.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported. Smaka said the westbound lanes near mile marker 12 would be closed for four to five hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

