93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Motorcyclist killed near Goodsprings was 62-year-old Jean man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2021 - 2:05 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a 62-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Monday near Goodsprings.

He was Steven Robert Boyung of Jean, the Highway Patrol said in an news release on Friday.

The crash happened about 4:05 p.m. at state Route 161 and Goodsprings Bypass Road, the Highway Patrol said. Investigators believe a Mazda sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on state Route 161 when the driver attempted to turn left onto the bypass road without yielding to Boyung, who was driving westbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The front of the Mazda struck the motorcycle, and Boyung was thrown from the bike, the Highway Patrol said. He died at the scene.

Boyung’s death marked the 55th fatal crash and 64th traffic-related fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
2
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
3
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
4
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
5
Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley
Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated postcard shows the casino at Charleston Park Lodge. (Vintage Las Vegas)
Mount Charleston Lodge over the years — PHOTOS
RJ

The Mount Charleston Lodge was a favorite getaway spot for Las Vegas Valley residents as well as a local gathering place for mountain residents.

Afghan refugees line up for food outside a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village whe ...
150 Afghan refugees headed for Nevada
By / RJ

California and Texas will host the most refugees from Afghanistan, as the Biden administration works to settle about 65,000 people from the war-torn country.