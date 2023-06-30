Naked sunbather arrested in Pahrump park

Deputy David Stone was conducting an extra patrol at the park when he was flagged down by a citizen who informed the deputy of a naked man in the park on Thursday, June 22.

David Ahern (Nye County Detention Center)

A man who was allegedly sunbathing in the nude June 22 at a Pahrump park in the presence of several underage children has been charged with obscene exposure.

David Ahern was arrested at Petrack Park after Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Stone was flagged down by a citizen.

“After being told about the location, I looked over by the trees and discovered an adult male laying naked on a blanket,” Stone’s report stated. “The male was identified by his driver’s license and prior law enforcement encounters as David Ahern. While I was walking in David’s direction, I witnessed him sitting down with his feet in front of him. David proceeded to lift one side of his body and I witnessed David’s bare butt.”

When Stone asked Ahern why he was naked at the park, Ahern initially said he wasn’t naked, but moments later, Ahern then admitted that he was in fact not wearing any clothing.

Stone placed Ahern into custody for alleged obscene exposure by undressing and becoming naked in a public park where children were actively roaming and playing, according to the report.

Ahern’s bail was set at $5,000 according to the Nye County Detention Center.

