Nevada coyote hunting contest stirs opposition

RENO — A coyote hunting contest in Nevada on Saturday drew howls of protest from animal welfare advocates.

Activists branded the contest as unethical and say they’ll push for legislation to ban similar events in Nevada in the future.

Organizers defended the contest, saying the state is teaming with coyotes and the animals prey on livestock and pets.

Organizer Jason Schroeder told The Associated Press on Saturday night that 32 two-person teams competed in the contest around the state on Saturday and only 12 coyotes were killed.

He says results weren’t immediately determined.

Plans called for hunters to pay $30 each and for all the prize money to go to the team that killed the most coyotes.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says coyotes are an unprotected species in Nevada that can be hunted without a license.