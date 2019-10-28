Nevada Day parade draws crowd in Carson City — PHOTOS
Thousands of Nevadans gathered Saturday morning in Carson City to celebrate the state’s diverse and encapsulating history.
The parade, dating back to 1938, featured over 200 entries and lasted about 4 hours.
From Burning Man art cars and enthusiasts to a lowrider club and Mexican dancing horses, the parade featured something for everybody.
A variety of law enforcement and military members participated, with a flyover at the start of the parade to kickoff the festivities.