Nevada Department of Transportation appoints new director

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Thursday approved Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recommendation of Kristina Swallow to lead the agency.

Kristina Swallow was appointed as the director of the Nevada Department of Transportation, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Swallow replaces former Director Rudy Malfabon, effective immediately, according to Transportation Department. Malfabon held the position since 2012.

“I am pleased that the board approved Kristina Swallow to serve as director of the Nevada Department of Transportation,” said Gov. Sisolak in a release Thursday. “Kristina’s distinguished career as a civil engineer and public servant make her the ideal choice to guide Nevada’s transportation infrastructure into the future.”

Swallow has nearly 25 years of experience in the civil engineering industry and government, the release said. Swallow is a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, and she most recently worked for the city of Las Vegas as a program manager in the civil engineering division of the Public Works department.

“I’m truly honored and excited to work for our wonderful state,” Swallow said in a email. “We have a fantastic team (at NDOT). They are engaged. They are committed. And they know their programs.”

Swallow worked on flood control, traffic impact analysis and mitigation, land development, public works and transportation policy, the release said. She also has worked as a lobbyist in the Legislature and as a legislative aide in the U.S. Senate.

She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona, a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from UNLV.

