Nevada lands $226K in federal telemedicine grants for rural counties
Elko and Lyon counties will use the money to buy video-interactive equipment that will help with treatment for opioid abuse, Sen. Jacky Rosen’s office says.
Nevada is getting a quarter of a million dollars for telemedicine equipment in Elko and Lyon counties.
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen’s office announced the $226,000 grant Tuesday. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s distance learning and telemedicine program.
The Democrat’s office says the money will pay for video-interactive equipment that will help with treatment for opioid abuse.