Nevada OKs $5.1M legal contract for Yucca Mountain fight

Wildflowers bloom on the west rim of Yucca Mountain on May 3, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s Board of Examiners has approved a $5.1 million contract with an outside legal team to help fight President Donald Trump’s proposal to restart the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste dump 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The panel chaired by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval voted unanimously this week to extend the state’s contract for another two years with the Austin, Texas-based firm Egan, Fitzpatrick, Malsch & Lawrence, the Nevada Appeal reported.

Robert Halstead, the head of Nevada’s Nuclear Projects Agency, said the state lacks the expertise in dealing with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to do the work itself.

For the second year in a row, Trump’s budget request to Congress includes $120 million for the Department of Energy to resume efforts to license the mothballed waste project.