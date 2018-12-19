Nevada population surpasses 3M

Nevada is the nation’s fastest-growing state and has finally passed the population milestone of 3 million people, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released on Wednesday.

The state’s population grew by about 2.1 percent — or about 62,000 people — between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. Nevada is now more populated than Arizona and Mississippi.

The U.S. population grew by 0.6 percent during the same time.

Other western states also topped the Census Bureau’s list of greatest percentage growth in population, including Idaho (2.1), Utah (1.9) and Arizona (1.7). However, the South was the nation’s fastest growing region.

While its population saw a large percentage increase, Nevada remains low among the states in terms of total population. It is the 32nd most populated state, according to Census estimates.

