Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2020 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2020 - 4:03 pm

A diversity statement that a local library district in Northern Nevada was set to discuss Tuesday drew a harsh rebuke from the sheriff’s office, which said in a letter that any endorsement of the Black Lives Matter movement would “support violence.”

The diversity statement was on the agenda at a Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting before the session was canceled.

Before it was called off, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted a lengthy letter addressed to the library denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement and indicating the department would no longer respond to 911 calls at the library. The bulk of the letter from the Sheriff’s Office, which was signed by Sheriff Daniel Coverley, appears to be copied word-for-word from a letter dated June 22 that was sent to leaders in Congress.

But the final two paragraphs of Coverley’s letter, which references the Black Lives Matter movement and threatens to not respond to 911 calls from the library, do not appeared to be copied.

“Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help,” the letter said. “I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.”

A follow-up statement posted on the agency’s website Tuesday withdrew the threat on 911 calls and said officials were meeting with the library director “to try and understand the intent of their proposed diversity statement.”

“Sheriff Coverley would also like to take this opportunity to clarify that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to all 911 calls, including those at the library,” the statement said.

Threat called ‘open commentary’

Coverley was quoted in the statement as saying, “My response to the library’s proposed agenda item was to provide public comment about their proposed diversity statement and to further provide open commentary about how this could affect our local law enforcement profession.”

The four-paragraph diversity statement that was to be reviewed during Tuesday’s meeting mentioned the Black Lives Matter movement only once and did not reference law enforcement.

“Everyone is welcome at the Douglas County Public Libraries,” read the beginning of the diversity statement. “We offer free and equal access to information, services and programs for everyone regardless of race, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, political persuasion, disability, status, national origin or income level.”

The diversity statement went on to say that the library system “denounces all acts of violence, racism and disregard for human rights.”

“We support #Black Lives Matter,” the diversity statement said. “We resolutely assert and believe that all forms of racism, hatred, inequality, and injustice don’t belong in our society.”

The proposed statement also indicated that the Douglas County Public Library has “joined more than 170 public libraries” by signing the Urban Libraries Council’s Statement on Race and Social Equity.

It was not immediately clear why the trustees meeting was canceled. Library officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The letter from the sheriff’s office, which was more than twice as long as the proposed diversity statement, opened by saying that the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer who has since been charged with murder knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, “shined a national spotlight on bad actors within the law enforcement profession.”

The letter that the sheriff appeared to have copied was addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. It was signed by 11 attorney generals, along with the Western States Sheriff’s Association and the Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Association.

Letter: Most police shootings ‘justifiable’

“At the same time, data simply does not support claims that law enforcement is systemically racist or structurally biased,” the letter said.

The letter said that the “vast majority” of fatal police shootings in 2019 were “justifiable, and most involved an armed or dangerous subject.” It also said that last year, police shot and killed nine “unarmed black persons” and 19 “unarmed white persons” and that “those deaths represent 0.1 percent of all black homicide victims and 0.3 percent of all white homicide victims.”

The sheriff’s letter did not cite sources for those statistics.

“Recent history confirms that when myths about the police are not strongly repudiated by our local, state and national leaders, law-enforcement officers lose their lives,” it said.

In the letter, Coverley also stated that the number of officers “shot and killed in the line of duty” increased by 56 percent in 2017, “following a national rebellion against law enforcement — like what we are experiencing today.” The sheriff also didn’t cite a source for that statistic.

“The Black Lives Matter movement openly calls all law enforcement corrupt and racist on their website,” the letter said, later stating that, “To support this movement is to support violence and to openly ask for it to happen in Douglas County.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_nebwerg on Twitter.

