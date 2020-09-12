77°F
Nevada Task Force 1 activated, heads to Oregon wildfires

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2020 - 10:09 am
 

A local team of urban search and rescue experts has been activated and sent to Oregon to assist in the search for wildfire victims.

Nevada Task Force 1 departed at 5:30 a.m. Saturday for Salem, Ore., according to an emailed statement from Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

“Nevada Task Force 1 received an Activation Order to deploy a Canine Search – Human Remains Detection Team to Salem, Oregon. The Nevada team consists of a Search Team Manager, a Logistics Team Manager, an Intel Specialist, and two canines. Additionally, we deployed a Structural Specialist as a single resource in support of Utah Task Force 1 to assist with the same mission,” the statement said.

Pappa added that upon arrival, the task force “will be deployed by local and state authorities to conduct search operations to ensure no-one is left unaccounted for.”

Task forces from Utah and Washington also were activated. The teams could be there for two weeks.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

