Nevada Taxpayers Association announces staff changes

The Nevada Taxpayers Association, a nonprofit fiscal advocacy group, announced in a Thursday two changes to its executive staff.

Cindy Creighton, previously the organization’s chief operating officer, has become its new president.

“Creighton’s promotion reflects her long history of Nevada public affairs and unique credentials as one of the State’s most talented and respected association executives,” NTA Board Chairman David Turner said in a statement.

The organization also announced that it has hired Michael Pelham for the new position of director of government and community affairs.

Pelham joined NTA after working five years for the Nevada Department of Taxation, where he was an management analyst focused on tax distribution and statistics.

“The NTA’s commitment to serving Nevada’s taxpayers with detailed research and policy analysis is strengthened with the addition of Pelham as its Director of Government and Community Affairs,” Turner said.

