Nevada ticketed 5,100 drivers for going 100 mph or more last year

Data shows it marked at least the second year in the row the number of citations has jumped. Nearly two-thirds of the tickets were written in Clark County.

A vehicle that was involved a six-vehicle crash is towed away from the scene of a fatal accident on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Nine people died in the accident Saturday afternoon. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada police wrote more than 5,100 speeding tickets for drivers traveling 100 mph or more last year, marking at least the second year in the row citations have jumped by hundreds.

In 2019, some 3,500 tickets were written. In 2020, the annual number grew to about 4,400, according to data from the Nevada Department of Transportation and Office of Traffic Safety.

Nearly two-thirds of the tickets in 2021 were written in Clark County, the most-populated county in the state. The second-most, about 450, were written in Elko County. The rural northern county, which borders Idaho and Utah, is the state’s sixth most-populated.

“That is mind-boggling,” said Erin Breen, director of UNLV’s Road Equity Alliance Project. “Even the 2019 numbers are shocking.”

Data for years prior to 2019 was not immediately available.

The motorist who caused a crash that killed nine people, including himself, had been cited for speeding at least five times in the past 15 months in Southern Nevada. Gary Dean Robinson, 59, pleaded guilty to one of those speeding citations nine days before authorities said he ran a red light at more than 100 mph, causing the six-vehicle North Las Vegas wreck that also left four others injured.

A car traveling 100 mph covers about 147 feet each second, enough speed to travel the length of an NFL football field in under three seconds.

The growth in citations shows the need for more traffic officers across Nevada, Breen said. As of January, the Nevada State Police, formerly known as highway patrol, reported 112 of its 498 sworn law-enforcement positions were vacant.

“It’s not lack of enforcement, its lack of bodies to enforce the laws,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.