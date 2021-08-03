Nevada transportation officer Tony Illia dies

Tony Illia, the Public Information Officer for the past seven years with the Nevada Department of Transportation, has died.

Tony Illia of NDOT talks about their multi-purpose trucks at NDOT, 123 E. Washington Avenue, in Las Vegas in February 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Illia of NDOT addresses the media at the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl in May 2019 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Illia, the Public Information Officer for the past seven years with the Nevada Department of Transportation, has died.

“It is with profound sadness that NDOT announces the passing of Public Information Officer Tony Illia, a committed public servant and dear friend to many throughout the Department, the media, and the Las Vegas community,” said Adrienne Packer in a news release. “No words can adequately express our sadness or our gratitude for Tony’s tireless work for NDOT over the past seven years.

“NDOT offers its sincere condolences to Tony’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his kind spirit.”

Illia, who started with NDOT in 2014, has served as the department’s primary spokesperson for Southern Nevada. He had been at the forefront on such developments as Project Neon, the development of HOV lanes along Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 and the Centennial Bowl interchange.

Illia is a former reporter with the Las Vegas Business Press, a sister publication of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.