NHP investigates death of man found along highway near Laughlin

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle and that the driver of the vehicle then drove off.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man found alongside a highway near Laughlin early Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Ashley Wellman said troopers were called to a desert area along the westbound lane of State Route 163, about four miles west of Laughlin, at 6:11 a.m.

“Passerby saw a male adult in desert area, luggage and clothing spread across the travel lane,” Wellman wrote in a text.

“We don’t know exactly when it occurred, but we are thinking overnight,” Wellman said. “If anyone has any information on the fleeing vehicle they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or Nevada Highway Patrol.”

Troopers can be reached at 702-486-4100. The number for Crime Stoppers 702-385-5555.

