NHP investigates fatal crash near Searchlight

At least one person was killed Saturday night in a crash near Searchlight.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight at 7:26 p.m. to investigate a fatal crash, according to a tweet from the agency.

Further information was not immediately available.

