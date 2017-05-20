NHP investigating fatal crash near Goodsprings

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a fatal crash Friday night in Goodsprings, about 40 miles south of Las Vegas.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on state Route 161, east of mile marker 6, trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The crash involved two vehicles. One rolled, ejecting one male occupant, who died on the scene, Buratczuk said.

As of 10:30 p.m., it was unclear what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

Goodsprings, NV