53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Nigerian bank CEO killed after Boulder City-bound helicopter crashes

By Adam Beam and Todd Richmond Associated Press
February 10, 2024 - 1:30 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2024 - 3:04 pm
(Federal Aviation Administration)
(Federal Aviation Administration)

The CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks was killed on Friday when a helicopter he was riding in crashed in the Mojave Desert in Southern California.

Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank, was among six people on board when the helicopter crashed shortly after 10 p.m. His death was confirmed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization and formerly Nigeria’s finance minister, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the helicopter crashed east of Interstate 15 near Halloran Springs Road, which is near the California-Nevada border and about an 80-mile drive (128.75 kilometers) from Las Vegas.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the helicopter — a Eurocopter EC 120 — had six people aboard. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB said investigators would arrive on Saturday and begin gathering information.

The sheriff’s department said they had not found any survivors, but declined to elaborate.

KABC-TV reported the helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 p.m. and was en route to Boulder City, Nevada. Boulder City is about 26 miles (41 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Halloran Springs Road crosses over Interstate 15 in an area known to travelers for an abandoned gas station with a sign declaring “Lo Gas” and “Eat.” It’s located in a remote area of the Mojave Desert, with an elevation of nearly 3,000 feet (914.40 meters). Logs from the California Highway Patrol show there was rain and snow in the area at about the time of the crash.

The crash comes just three days after a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter crashed in the mountains outside San Diego on Tuesday during historic downpours. Five Marines were killed.

———

Richmond reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Beam reported from Sacramento, California.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
3
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
4
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
5
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP P ...
Steve Wynn’s defamation lawsuit against AP dismissed
By Ken Ritter Associated Press

The Nevada Supreme Court rejected the former casino mogul’s claim that he was defamed in a story about allegations of sexual misconduct.

A Marine CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flies during training at Marine Corps Air Station Mir ...
Crews work to recover remains of 5 Marines killed in copter crash
By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base.

More stories
Crews work to recover remains of 5 Marines killed in copter crash
Crews work to recover remains of 5 Marines killed in copter crash
Steve Wynn’s defamation lawsuit against AP dismissed
Steve Wynn’s defamation lawsuit against AP dismissed
Sunny Saturday: Good weekend to be blessed by Las Vegas weather
Sunny Saturday: Good weekend to be blessed by Las Vegas weather
What to expect as second ‘Pineapple Express’ wallops California
What to expect as second ‘Pineapple Express’ wallops California
Students, driver escape injury after Nye County bus crash
Students, driver escape injury after Nye County bus crash
Shuttered Terrible’s prospector statues find new home in Nevada town
Shuttered Terrible’s prospector statues find new home in Nevada town