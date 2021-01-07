No Powerball winner; jackpot increases to $470M

No one hit the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, and the big prize rose to $470 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday’s numbers were: 1-20-22-60-66 and the Powerball was 3. The drawing was for $410 million.

Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday at the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm as they waited to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Mega Millions jackpot

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, and the big prize rose to $490 million for Friday’s drawing.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.