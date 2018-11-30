Northbound I-15 near Moapa reopens after crash

All travel lanes on northbound Interstate 15 are open after a crash Friday morning near Moapa closed the highway for several hours.

(Getty Images)

The crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer was reported at 3:47 a.m. One lane was opened about three hours after the accident and traffic was beginning to flow, according to a tweet from Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command.

