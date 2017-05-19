ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Northern Nevada officials searching for 2 men missing since late April

The Associated Press
May 19, 2017 - 11:58 am
 

SPARKS — Officials in Northern Nevada are searching for two men who have been missing since late April.

Sparks police say they found the belongings of Ron Haigwood and Quentin Johnson in a truck and boat trailer at Pyramid Lake last Friday. The families of the two men reported them missing May 8 after not hearing news from them for more than two weeks.

Officials say a helicopter has surveyed the area where the men’s belongings were found. They plan to send a search plane.

Police believe the men are together and carrying cell phones.

Investigators say they are looking at using cell information to track the men.

TOP NEWS
