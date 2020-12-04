Nye County officers arrest man suspected of shooting at officers

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person suspected of shooting at police Thursday night in a Pahrump neighborhood.

(Nye County Sheriff via Twitter)

Deputies were called to 3200 block of Kings Way, on the southwest side of town, where deputies were being shot at, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies are taking rounds over head,” the statement said Thursday evening. “This is an active shooter situation and all residents are advised to avoid the area and stay in your houses.”

The sheriff’s office said at 7:45 p.m.that the shooting suspect was in custody and that no one had been injured.

“Many thanks to Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Parole and Probation, the US Marshal’s Office for sending us resources,” the statement read.

No deputies or officers shot at the man, the sheriff’s office said.

