Nye County officers responding to active shooter in Pahrump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2020 - 6:39 pm
 
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay in their homes Thursday night while officers respond to an active shooter in Pahrump.

Officers were called to 3200 block of Kings Way, on the southwest side of town, where officers are being shot at, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office around 7:45 p.m.

“Deputies are taking rounds over head,” the statement said. “This is an active shooter situation and all residents are advised to avoid the area and stay in your houses.”

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

