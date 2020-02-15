Nye County Sheriff’s deputies respond to ATV crash in Pahrump

The incident is on Gamebird Road at Prairie Avenue, Capt. David Boruchowitz said Saturday in a video statement at 1:07 p.m. The road is closed and it’s an active scene.

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene Saturday afternoon at an ATV crash involving juveniles in Pahrump.

The road was closed for the active scene, Boruchowitz said. Footage in the video statement showed a helicopter on the road.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area.

