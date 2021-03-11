Pandemic in Nevada: The year’s challenges and toll

It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic arrived, grounding the economy and killing more than 5,000 people. We captured the year’s challenges and human toll.

It’s been a year since COVID-19 arrived here, bringing our economy to a standstill and eventually killing more than 5,000 residents.

We’ve seen three waves of disease spread, each worse than the last. The arrival of vaccines in December is hoped to prevent another one from happening.

Now, recovery continues as Gov. Steve Sisolak is easing restrictions aimed at curbing disease spread.

This graphic reflects some of the important dates in our pandemic fight.