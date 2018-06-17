Park rangers investigating after drowning report at Lake Mohave

The National Park Service is investigating reports of a possible drowning at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, officials said Sunday.

Lake Mohave is seen near Willlow Beach, Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 11:15 a.m., park officials received a report of a man going underwater and not resurfacing near Pot Cove on Lake Mohave, the park service said in a release.

Park rangers are trying to find the man where he was last seen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Pot Cove, Arizona