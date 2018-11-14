Passenger ejected, dies in rollover on I-15 near Overton

One person is dead and another is in a hospital after a single vehicle rollover Tuesday night on I-15 near Overton.

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a rollover crash Tuesday night on Interstate 15 about 60 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was notified of the single-vehicle crash about 10:40 p.m. near highway mile marker 89 in Overton, spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a red Ford Mustang on its side on a dirt median.

A female passenger was thrown from the car and died at the scene, while the female driver was airlifted to University Medical Center with serious but survivable injuries. Buratczuk did not say whether the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators have determined the Ford drifted off the roadway to the right “for unknown reasons,” causing the driver to swerve left and lose control, Buratczuk said. It was not immediately known whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The passenger who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once her family has been notified. Her death was the 71st fatality investigated this year by the Highway Patrol.

